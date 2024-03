Parliament speaker orders speedy payment of street cleaners

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has directed the Kampala Capital City Authority to ensure the speedy payment of hundreds of city cleaners, who have been unpaid for six months. The decision followed a meeting the speaker held with KCCA officials, including the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. The street cleaners recently laid down their tools after it emerged that they had not been paid for 6 months.