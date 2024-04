Parliament buys Kabaka run kits worth UGX 50 million

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has led a delegation of several MPs to Bulange Mengo, the headquarters of Buganda Kingdom to support the forthcoming Kabaka Birthday Run. Among was received by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker, Hamson Obua, the government chief whip, Lillian Aber, the State Minister for disaster preparedness, and several Buganda Parliament Caucus MPs also attended the event.