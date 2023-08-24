Parliament approves Bill requiring government to disclose unspent funds annually

Parliament approved the tabling of a bill whose provisions shall compel the government to disclose unspent money at the end of every financial year. Butambala County MP, Muwanga Kivumbi says currently the country is kept in the dark hence raising questions on how such unspent money is finally unlisted. The bill has clauses that will stop the government from spending 3 per cent of the annual budget without the approval of parliament.