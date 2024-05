Over 800 learners study in unconducive environment

Father William Ggayi , the managing director of St. Joseph’s primary and secondary school in Maguli sub county in Kyankwanzi district is a worried man. He is looking for relief to cater for over 800 disadvantaged children.Dilapidated classes, poor hygiene, luck of enough food and bedding's for the children are the most challenging issues at these schools.