Over 1,500 displaced as villages burn in Karamoja

Wildfires have left a trail of devastation across the Karamoja sub-region, displacing over 1,500 people and reducing several villages to ashes. In Nabilatuk District, 72-year-old Makone Napeyok is among the victims, losing her home and all her belongings in a fire that destroyed 186 homes in Lorengedwat Sub-county. The crisis extends to Kotido District, where relentless fires, fueled by dry winds and human activity, have ravaged six sub-counties, worsening food insecurity in communities already grappling with poverty and hunger. As families pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, they cling to the hope that government and humanitarian intervention will help them rebuild before it is too late.