ODPP blames total inefficiency on prosecution delays

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Jane Frances Abodo has spoken out on what she has described as total inefficiency in the office that has contributed greatly to delays in prosecuting criminal cases. The 2022 Police annual Crime Report showed gaps in the criminal justice chain with the office of the DPP taking a lion’s share of the blame for the backlog. The DPP told NTV’s Edward Muhumuza that her office is below 50% of its staffing target to be able to perform efficiently.