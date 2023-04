Odongo lives with consequences of wrong cancer diagnosis

Medical negligence comes in many forms, including, misdiagnosis, errors in delivery, administering of medication, and surgical and emergency rooms. In many cases, the victims of medical negligence suffer in silence. Gillian Nantume spoke to Andrew Odongo, who says that since 2016 when he was misdiagnosed, has been taking treatments, including surgical procedures, for health conditions he did not have.