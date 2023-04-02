NUDIPU advocates for better care, support on World Autism Day

The National Union of Disabled Persons is asking the government to put people living with special needs at the forefront of its education and health programs. According to the Union’s Executive Director Esther Kyozira, the majority of government programs do not prioritize the needs of people living with disabilities, which makes them unable to be a part of the nation-building efforts. Kyozira was speaking as Ugandans gathered to mark world autism day in Kampala.