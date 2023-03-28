NSSF issues 30 day ultimatum to employers

The National Social Security Fund has given employers with unregistered employers an ultimatum of 30 days to start remittances to the pension fund or pay a 10% penalty of the outstanding amount. The ultimatum applies to 50,000 employers, irrespective of the number of staff they employ, who must prepare to provide mandatory contributions, as per the new NSSF amendment Act 2022 that took effect in January of 2022. The revelation came as the NSSF Managing Director Patrick Ayota, explained that the move is part of a strategy to expand social security coverage while enhancing the range of benefits available for savers.