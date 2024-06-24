NEMA under fire as Kaazi scouts’ camp land is reclaimed

At least 200 households have seen their homes demolished by the National Environment Management Authority in the ongoing exercise to evict all those that have been occupying space in the Lubigi catchment area The revelations come as NEMA moves to restore Lubigi wetland after it was encroached on over the years. According to NEMA, the wetland measures up to 1,721 hectares but only 481 of this or a third is remaining. In the same vein, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has asked the executive director of NEMA to halt the ongoing demolitions in the parts of Bwaise, until they set up a select committee to over see the exercise.