Nebbi-Jukia-Goli road hindering trade between Uganda and DR Congo

The Nebbi-Jukia-Goli Road, a vital 17-kilometer route connecting Uganda to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, is in a severe state of despair. During the rainy season, it becomes nearly impassable and prone to accidents, resulting in the loss of lives, livelihoods, and millions in trade revenue. Despite repeated outcries from local leaders and residents, there is little indication that repairs will happen anytime soon..