Nebbi diocese choir has 300 members

300 singers from 23 parishes of Nebbi diocese will take the lead as the choir of the day come the 3rd of June this year. The Choir leader, Raphael Ongom says he had to sieve through more than 400 people who showed interest in participating to reach a sizeable and easy-to-train group. In this interview, Ongom shares their preparedness with Walter Mwesigye.