Nabbanja launches plan to resettle landslide survivors

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has met local leaders in all districts of Elgon Sub-region to come up with a comprehensive plan for landslide survivors in Bulambuli District. This follows the November 27th landslide in Bunambutye Sub-county, Bulambuli District that left 36 people dead and hundreds missing.She also launched road construction and demarcation of plots for the beneficiaries.