Muslims urged to be charitable as fast comes to an end

With the holy fasting month of Ramadhan, just days away from the end, the Muslim community has been urged to be charitable, by offering Zakat al Fitr or donations to the vulnerable, So they can enjoy and celebrate of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fast, next week. The call came as the car import firm, Yuasa Investment limited organised a dinner to mark the end of the day's fast.