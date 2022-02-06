Museveni lifts curfew on Boda Bodas

He revealed that the government plans to introduce digital monitors as one of the ways of ending crimes committed by some elements in the Boda Boda sector.

President Yoweri Museveni has lifted curfew restrictions on Boda Bodas, starting Monday.





“Starting tomorrow at 6pm, Boda Boda riders can work trans night like all others. I know that they are some wrong elements using Boda Bodas for crimes but we shall deal with them in another way other than curfew. Resume work and contribute to your household incomes positively,” Mr Museveni said.

He revealed that the government plans to introduce digital monitors as one of the ways of ending crimes committed by some elements in the Boda Boda sector. "I know some are thieves and others murderers but we shall see how to deal with them in another way but not closing them. We are going to introduce digital monitors in motorcycles and vehicles. We want to end crime. The issue of using vehicles to commit crimes is now finished and will no longer happen," Mr Museveni said. He was speaking during the 41st Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations in Mbale.Mr Museveni joked that many people have been sleeping in bars because there were no Boda Bodas to transport them back home. The President last month opened the entire economy but maintained the curfew restrictions on Boda Boda riders from 7pm to 5am, saying that it was meant to curb criminality in the city centres. However, the delayed lifting of restrictions on Boda Boda cyclists had attracted criticisms from notable Ugandan politicians and activists asking the government to give everyone a chance to recover from the pandemic.