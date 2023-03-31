MTN donates food to Muslim community

MTN Uganda has given a donation of foodstuff to the Islamic community, especially the vulnerable, including widows and orphans to help them in breaking their fast in this holy month of Ramadan. According to Adams Kibet, the acting chief financial officer in charge of MTN Mobile Money, away from material items they have also selected some shops across the country, where services will be available at a 50% discount. The call came as MTN joined Muslims for Jumah prayers at the Mbogo Mosque in Kawempe.