MPS reject ban on journalists in chambers

Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline has rejected a proposal to ban journalists from accessing the chambers to cover plenary sessions. The Office of the Clerk had proposed an amendment to Rule 233(8), requiring Parliament to provide a live feed to accredited media outlets wishing to cover or record plenary sittings. The justification was to maintain consistency in public broadcast content and uphold the integrity of Parliament. Meanwhile, the committee, in its report presented before the House, recommended the exclusion of all forms of traditional wear in Parliament and discouraged UPDF representatives from wearing combat uniforms during parliamentary proceedings.