MPs call on cultural leaders to join fight against HIV

The Parliamentary Committee on HIV/AIDS is concerned that the rate of HIV/AIDS infection in Kamuli and Buyende districts in Eastern Uganda is increasing especially among the youth. The committee, chaired by Namisindwa Woman MP Sarah Netalisire Kayagi visited Kamuli and Buyende Districts to assess the status of HIV in the area.They called on Religious and Cultural leaders in other parts of Uganda join the Kabaka of Buganda in the fight against HIV.