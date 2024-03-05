MPs blame officials for loss, not doing feasibility study

Legislators on the Public Accounts Committee have faulted the Ministry of Defence for causing the loss of 29 billion shillings when they invested in producing human and animal feeds. In their defense, officials indicated they hoped to earn a 37 billion shillings profit. The MPs also cited army officials for undertaking a project without a feasibility study. The Defence Officials were in parliament to respond to queries raised in the 2022/2023 Auditor General's report.