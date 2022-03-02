MP Zaake snubs Parliament’s rules committee

The Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges, Abdu Katuntu, has maintained that his committee has the jurisdiction to investigate Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake's alleged case of misconduct. Zaake and his lawyers on Monday challenged the committee’s mandate to investigate the conduct of MPs outside parliament and, by extension, comments made on their social media platforms. Zaake who skipped today’s committee proceedings, further accuses the committee of partiality and bias