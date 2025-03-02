Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World USAID official warns of unnecessary deaths from Trump's foreign aid block
  • 2 National Govt rooting for geothermal to supplement hydropower - official
  • 3 National Uganda grappling with 3 million hotel room deficit - UIA boss
  • 4 National Police launch crackdown on Northern Bypass thugs
  • 5 National Uganda reports second Ebola death