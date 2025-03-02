Ministry Of Health concerned that Mpox infections are rising

Uganda is set to receive 100,000 doses of the Mpox vaccine to administer booster shots to those previously vaccinated, as well as high-risk individuals. This comes as the country continues to battle an ongoing Mpox outbreak, which has claimed 29 lives so far. Earlier this year, Uganda received 10,000 doses of the Mpox vaccine as a donation from the US government through the Africa CDC, and according to the Ministry of Health, these doses have already been utilized.