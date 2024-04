Ministry Of Finance wants UGX 25 trillion to service loans

Ministry of Finance officials are appearing before the Finance Committee of Parliament to present their ministerial policy statement totaling to 2.4 trillion shillings. The officials say they are mobilizing 25 trillion shillings for treasury operations for the 2024/ 2025 financial year. The bulk of the money being mobilized will be used for loan repayment and interest on the current external debt.