Minister Muyingo: There will be no policy to regulate school fees

The Ministry of Education and Sports has revealed that it will not put in place a policy to regulate tuition fees. According to the minister of state for Higher Education Dr John C Muyingo, the sector had proposed a policy, but this has since been overtaken by events and cabinet’s decision to implement free and compulsory education as approved in March. This news eases the fears of private school proprietors who say it is unfair to impose this policy on their institutions, even as they are adversely affected by the economy.