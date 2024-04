Minister Lokeris sets up Karamoja to skill youths

The new minister for Karamoja Affairs, Peter Lokeris has presided over the launch of a 5 million Euro project to skill, over 3,500 vulnerable youth from the sub-region. The project will benefit youth of all sexes aged between 16 and 30 years. The project is implemented in the three districts of Moroto, Kotido, and Nakapiripirit.