Minister Kabanda asks Muslims to renew their faith

Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda has asked the Muslim community to take advantage of the Holy month of Ramadan to reflect on their Spiritual development and improve their relationship with God, reach out to the needy, and be exemplary. Kabana was speaking to Muslims who graced the Ifter dinner break at Serena conference center organized by MTN to support the Muslim community through various initiates during the holy month of Ramadan.