Minister Ecweru unveils plans to repair major highways

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced plans to begin rehabilitation of the damaged Fort Portal–Bundibugyo–Congo highway starting Monday. According to State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru, the repairs follow a landslide that caused debris to accumulate and led to the collapse of part of the road near Dump. In the areas of Karugutu, Ntoroko, and Kichwamba, the Ministry is working urgently to clear landslides and restore motorable access.