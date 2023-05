Minister Agnes Nandutu granted bail

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu has been given ten million shillings cash bail while her three sureties were bonded at 50 million shillings non-cash for each of them. Nandutu who is accused of possession of suspected stolen government property has been on remand at Luzira prisons since 19th April. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.