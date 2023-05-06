Mbarara city officials call for increased funding

Mbarara city leaders have expressed concern over a chronic lack of funds that is affecting the delivery of services in this area. In a meeting with legislators on the committee on quality assurance, the officials noted that although Mbarara was elevated to city status, the funds allocated to it have not increased. This they say, has in turn affected the running of various sectors like health, education and transport. Like many other local government leaders, Mbarara officials also want governemnt to change the law that compels local governments to remit all their funds to the central coffers.