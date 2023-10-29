Mbale health officials advocate for improved mental health interventions

Officials in Mbale district have expressed concern over the rising levels of drug abuse among the youths in the Elgon region. According to a study that was done by Mbale regional hospital in 2022, 22% of the youth aged between 7 - 18 are abusing drugs, which has exponentially exposed them to mental illness. The study further showed that several retired civil servants are also suffering from mental illness which is a result of delayed payment of their retirement benefits.