Man whose wife was shot dead by security agents wants justice

The husband of the Jackline Nalwanga, who was shot dead by security operatives yesterday has moved to seek justice over his wife’s shooting. Nalwanga was shot dead by security operatives, said to belong to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, who were conducting an operation yesterday in Nakabugo village, Bbira in Wakiso district. Kenneth Wasswa, who is now a widower, believes that Nalwanga’s shooting was an act of negligence and therefore the security officers involved should be held individually responsible.