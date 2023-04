Man arrested for kidnapping 8 year old girl

Police is looking into the matter of a man in Kira Municipality who was arrested for kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Kasokoso in Namugongo, last December. According to the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan police, Luke Owoyesigyire, the child, who has been missing since December was recently discovered in Makulubita in Luweero, in a bad health condition.