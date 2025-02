M23: We are restoring peace in eastern DRC

Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the group allied to M23 rebels, has defended their actions in eastern Congo, claiming they are fighting to restore peace. He dismissed allegations of Rwandan involvement in mineral exploitation within M23-controlled areas. The M23 rebels recently seized Goma and are now advancing toward Bukavu, 193 km away. Meanwhile, the US government has issued a travel advisory, urging all American nationals to leave Congo immediately.