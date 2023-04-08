Luweero officials want more support for Village Health Teams

Luwero district leaders are asking the government to improve the working conditions of the Village Health Teams (VHTs) by providing them with basic tools and gadgets to use while extending health services to their communities. According to Ruth Kasule, the District Health Educator, Luweero has a total of 2,496 VHTs across the 624 villages in the district, but these face a number of challenges ranging from transport, especially in this rainy season, to lack of gadgets to use.