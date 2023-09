Lukwago: I want to revive the FDC party’s vibrancy

After assuming power as the interim leader of the FDC's Katonga Road faction for the next six months, Erias Lukwago says he wants to revive the party's vibrancy and realign it to its primary goal of liberating Uganda from the NRM government. NTV's Baker Mulinde sat down with Lukwago to discuss his plan for the fractured party.