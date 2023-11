LRA survivors want government to rescue their relatives

Trauma and stigma are still haunting survivors of the Abia massacre in Alebtong District since 2004 when rebels belonging to the Lord’s Resistance Army attacked a camp for the Internally Displaced People and abducted 60 people. Most of the abductees are relatives of the survivors. Since 2004, they have no idea where their relatives are and they are not sure whether they are dead or alive.