Lord Mayor advises committee on value for money, transparency

Kampala Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago has asked the newly sworn-in City Public Accounts Committee to focus on ensuring there is value for money, particularly when it comes to infrastructure projects like roads. During the swearing-in ceremony, Lukwago stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in the use of public funds, also noting that Kampala Capital City Authority had gone two and a half years without a Public Accounts Committee.