LOP wants criteria for creating cities reviewed

Political and opinion leaders in Arua want Parliament to revisit the criteria for creating new cities to avoid divisions and tribal conflicts, prompted by the current method. The call came during a meeting between opposition Members of Parliament, led by the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, at Arua Catholic Social Centre in Arua City. Consequently, Mpuuga called for a new constitutional order which will provide a fair formula creation of new administrative units and constituencies.