Lira farmer groups receive shs1bn world bank grant

The World Bank has extended a Shs 1 billion grant to Ogur Community in Lira District. The grant is in the form of a maize mill and other items intended to promote beekeeping and fish farming. The mill can produce 25,000 kilograms of maize flour per day. Denis Opio, the board chairman of Nyeko Rac Cooperative Society says they have registered 45 rural producer groups to benefit from the programme.