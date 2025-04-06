Kyambogo University tasks new council on new direction

Kyambogo University's 6th council members have been encouraged to prioritize science and innovation, as their strategic plan to turn the institution into a center of excellence in science and technological advancement on the continent. This call was made as the university bade farewell to the 5th council and welcomed their successors, which is the 6th council on Friday. Dr. Maria Musoke, the acting Vice Chancellor, highlighted the need for the newly appointed council members to develop new policies that will enable the smooth running of the University as well as ensure quality assurance.