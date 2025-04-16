Kyagulanyi: Do not vote for those who accepted UGX100m

The National Unity Platform has tasked its supporters to hold accountable Members of Parliament who are believed to have compromised their integrity by accepting the controversial 100 million cash bonanza. This follows a revelation that 72 of the 109 opposition MPs signed an oath of innocence, leaving 37 unaccounted for. As DAVID IJJO reports, the party has called for a united front to ensure that those MPs are voted out in the next election.