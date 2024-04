Kizza Besigye calls on loyalists to stay true

Former FDC President Kizza Besigye has rallied party members to stay true to the original objectives of the party, as they start to consider the way forward after splitting with the leadership based in Najjanankumbi. His call came as he took the FDC Katonga outreach to his hometown of Rukungiri, where he is seeking views on whether to form a new party or enter a coalition with another party.