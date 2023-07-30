KCCA supports schools with over 300 desks

The Kampala Capital City Authority has joined other partners in launching a project to support government-aided schools with desks. According to KCCA, government-aided schools in Kampala have a high enrollment of learners but are also afflicted by limited resources, affecting learning outcomes. A KCCA survey shows that at least 5 children share a single desk in each school. So, the programme will support at least 11 schools which are to be supplied with 300 desks.