Katonga-Road FDC faction gears up for party revival, national delegates' conference

The Katonga-road faction of the Forum for Democratic Change Party will have a busy next five months starting with a dialogue for the youths and then a founders meeting this week. It will be crowned with the National Delegates’ Conference in March next year. This group, headed by Erias Lukwago as interim president for six months, is embarking on efforts to revitalize the party which has been split into two over allegations of dirty money. The other faction is headed by Patrick Oboi Amuriat with the headquarters in Najjanankumbi.