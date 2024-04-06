Kasese leaders protest withdrawal of workers

District leaders in Kasese have protested a decision by the Ministry of Health to withdraw several health workers from Kilembe Hospital. According to Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Barnard Balyana, the health workers have since been redeployed to other health facilities in the urban centre. Dr. Balyana admitted that Kilembe Hospital had previously been run by 82 health workers, but is now managed by 14 medical staff after 68 health workers were withdrawn. The matter has upset locals, who are wondering how the facility will manage to offer good quality service.