Karuma bridge reconstruction plan ready, awaits funding

The Minister for Works and transport General Katumba Wamala has told Parliament that the Karuma bridge in Nwoya district has outlived its usefulness and is due for reconstruction. The Minister was responding to concerns raised by Bardege Layibi Member of Parliament Martin Ojara Mapenduzi over the number of accidents on the bridge that have claimed several lives. The latest incident happened this week when a loaded trailer hit the guardrails and fell into the water killing two people.