Kampala Flyover Project is 78% completed

The Vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency has inspected the ongoing construction works at the Kampala flyover and road upgrading project. The project, which started in 2019 is 78% complete and is expected to mitigate traffic congestion in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area. The project is co-funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the government of Uganda and will cost about 80 million dollars upon completion.