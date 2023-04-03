'Jobless corner': Where the unemployed wait to be picked for work

As unemployment bites hard in the country, some of the jobless people have developed innovative ways to link up with employers. In Kumi municipality, in Kumi District, a group of unemployed people have set up a meeting place where they converge every morning to wait for potential employers. This follows a public outcry from different circles of the government to set up more industries in the region, to create more jobs for the growing number of unemployed.