Infant Killed by dog at Dr. Andrew Ekwaro Obuku's residence

It's a somber atmosphere at the residence of Dr. Andrew Ekwaro Obuku following a tragic incident where a seven-month-old boy was attacked and killed by a dog while under the care of a housemaid.

Dr. Obuku, former President of the Uganda Medical Association, was not present during the incident. Neighbors reported hearing commotion as the housemaid called for help while the dog attacked the infant, resulting in his tragic death.







The residence is guarded by four dogs, prompting inquiries from veterinary doctor Dr. Martin Kyabagu and dog trainer Ronald Yiga regarding the circumstances of the attack.





The incident has raised concerns among middle-class neighborhoods where guard dogs are common to deter intruders. Authorities are investigating the matter as communities contemplate measures to prevent similar tragedies.



