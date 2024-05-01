Human Resource Managers Association cautions graduates against shunning casual jobs

Human resources specialists have advised graduates who are still searching for jobs related to what they studied, to find work in other fields as they wait for their dream jobs. The President of the Association of Human Resource Managers Ronald Bbosa tells NTV that the biggest problem with many graduates is that they shun casual jobs which would have worked as a stepping stone in building their careers. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Penina Namulindwa a graduate of Science in Agricultural Land Use and Management and who is employed in a hardware store as it was the only job available at the time.