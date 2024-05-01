Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Time to wake up and end poverty, says Lango paramount chief
  • 2 National Museveni meets Nebbi clergy, contributes Shs1.3 billion for Martyrs day 
  • 3 National First Lady advises parents to create play time for children
  • 4 National Minister Otafire lashes out at police for beating Ugandans
  • 5 National Kitgum leaders petition Museveni over stray elephants