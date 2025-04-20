How young mothers are raising huge families on their own

In Olobia Village, Kamuda Sub-county in Soroti district, women are raising large families almost entirely on their own, while their men take the back seat. With poverty biting, early marriages on the rise, children dropping out of school, and domestic violence, the burden of survival lies squarely on the shoulders of mothers. Tonight, NORBERT ATUKUNDA brings us this story of women trying to hold their families together in the face of hardship.